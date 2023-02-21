Wausau Pilot & Review

Four people are injured following a single vehicle crash Tuesday near Three Lakes.

According to emergency scanner traffic, two people were reported unconscious. The crash was called in at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at County Road A near Sampson Road. A medical helicopter was summoned to the scene shortly after first responders arrived and a landing field was set up nearby.

The extent of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet clear. This is a developing story.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.