Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – The D.C. Everest boys basketball team held Rhinelander to just six first-half points and went on to a resounding 73-42 win over the Hodags in a nonconference game Monday night at Rhinelander High School.

D.C. Everest cruised out to a 36-6 lead by halftime and rolled to its 16th win of the season.

Marcus Hall had 22 points and Cade Felch made five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points for the Evergreens (17-6).

D.C. Everest will finish its regular-season and Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule Thursday at Wisconsin Rapids.

Evergreens 73, Hodags 42

D.C. Everest 36 37 – 73

Rhinelander 6 36 – 42

D.C. EVEREST (73): Conner McFarlane 3-5 0-0 6, Colin Ebersold 1-2 0-0 2, Xavier Edwards 2-2 1-1 5, Cade Felch 6-7 0-0 17, Zekhari Jones 2-3 2-2 6, Marcus Hall 8-9 4-4 22, Jack Crowe 0-1 0-0 0, Cohen Priebe 2-4 0-0 4, Owen Soehl 1-1 0-0 3, Casey Stuedemann 3-4 0-1 6, Arlin Sangster 1-2 0-0 2. FG: 29-40. FT: 7-8. 3-pointers: 8-15 (Felch 5-6, Hall 2-3, Soehl 1-1, McFarlane 0-1, Ebersold 0-1, Jones 0-1, Crowe 0-1, Priebe 0-1). Rebounds: 25 (Studemann 7). Record: 16-7.

RHINELANDER (42): Statistics not provided. Record: 7-15.