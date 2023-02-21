WESTON – The D.C. Everest Area School District will host the Building A Resilient Community seminar at 5:30 p.m. March 1 at the D.C. Everest Middle School, 9302 Schofield Ave.

Members of the public are welcome to attend. Community wellness representatives will share resources prior to the seminar from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided during the event.

The session is designed to help attendees learn how they can support youths at home and in the community. The session will cover the following:

Current challenges facing our youths

How to build resiliency skills

The importance of youth developing connections with others

How stress impacts learning and behavior

How to build a sense of belonging in our community

The importance of developing emotional and social skills

How play helps students develop important life skills

The agenda for the event is as follows:

Sub sandwiches will be available from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Attendees can meet community mental wellness representatives from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Seminar will take place from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Those who require childcare or would like to enjoy a sub sandwich prior to the seminar must register by Feb. 22. Registration for the presentation is preferred, but not required. Interested participants can register for the session at https://forms.gle/qkMHtN3kMrFw1FV17.