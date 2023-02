Wausau Pilot & Review

Four candidates for two at-large seats on the Mosinee School Board will advance to the spring election after Tuesday’s primary.

Board Clerk Megan Stankowski was the top vote-getter Tuesday, followed by Calandra Zebro, Willy Luedtke and Joseph Knoedler. Of those, voters will choose two candidates for the board when they head to the polls April 4.

Gary Crawford, Scott Laurila and Ryan Talbert will not advance.

Incumbent Matthew Barnes chose not to seek another term.