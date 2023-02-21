Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash near Three Lakes, with two other people hospitalized.

The crash was initially reported as a single-vehicle crash at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on County Hwy. A near Sampson Road. Police later confirmed two vehicles were involved.

An initial investigation shows the driver of a westbound vehicle lost control and slid into oncoming traffic, striking another vehicle head-on. The driver and passenger in the westbound vehicle both died in the crash, police said.

The passenger of the eastbound vehicle was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. The driver was also injured, but the extent of those injuries has not been reported.

No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.