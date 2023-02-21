Wausau Pilot & Review

COLFAX – Jesse Napgezek scored 14 points to help lift the Wausau East boys basketball team to a 69-57 nonconference win over Colfax on Monday night at Colfax High School.

Jaydan Garrett added 12 points, and Charlie Cayley had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks, who improve to 8-15 this season.

East will finish its regular-season and Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule at home Thursday against Stevens Point.

Lumberjacks 69, Vikings 57

WAUSAU EAST (69): Jesse Napgezek 5-8 2-4 14, Jaydan Garrett 4-10 3-6 12, Charlie Cayley 5-11 1-1 11, Jack Cayley 3-4 1-1 7, Caden Werth 2-4 3-4 7, Isaac Rozwadowski 3-6 0-1 6, Jack Barthels 2-8 0-0 6, Brady Prihoda 1-2 2-5 4, Aiden Dykstra 0-1 2-2 2. FG: 25-54. FT: 14-25. 3-pointers: 5-19 (Barthels 2-8, Napegezek 2-3, Garrett 1-3, J. Cayley 0-1, Werth 0-2, Rozwadowski 0-2). Rebounds: 38 (C. Cayley 9). Record: 8-15.

COLFAX (57): Statistics not provided. Record: 11-12.