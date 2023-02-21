Wausau Pilot & Review

A winter storm warning has been issued for Wausau and officials are urging drivers to delay all travel when the system hits the area.

Strong winds and the weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout conditions are expected, making travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The winter storm warning takes effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stretches to 6 p.m. Thursday. Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Shawano, Wapaca, Clintonville, Green Bay and Appleton are all in the affected area.

During the first portion of the snow, between 3 and 5 inches of snow is expected, with another 8 to 11 inches on the way during the warning period. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph, producing widespread blowing snow and extremely difficult travel.

Travel could be “very difficult to impossible,” officials say. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.