By Shereen Siewert

Officials in Weston fired its utility clerk after she was accused of misappropriating village funds, according to a joint news release from the municipality and the Everest Metro Police Department.

The investigation began Jan. 13 when officials in Weston noted potential irregularities through an internal, routine review of finances. During an internal investigation, officials discovered Utility Clerk Theresa Coleman had access to the funds and placed her on paid administrative leave.

The internal investigation, which concluded on Jan. 31, resulted in Coleman’s termination and is now in the hands of the Everest Metro Police Department. An active investigation is underway, as police seek more information about potential theft and mismanagement of funds.

No formal charges have been filed.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.