Wausau Pilot & Review

Sheriff’s officials in Marathon County are implementing a towing ban effective immediately on Wednesday due to deteriorating weather and road conditions.

What that means for motorists: Only vehicles that are either partially or fully in the roadway and are preventing effective plowing will be removed. As the storm moves through the county, visibility will deteriorate and will make vehicle removal extremely hazardous to other drivers and emergency personnel, officials said.

This tow ban will be in effect until further notice.