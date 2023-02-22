Wausau Pilot & Review

Ahoy there! My name is Captain and I’m hoping to steer you in my direction with my good looks and charm. I’m friendly, outgoing, high spirited and obsessed with tennis balls- all of the things a good Lab should be! I’m looking for an active family who will include me in all of life’s greatest adventures. I’m friendly to children, like other dogs and the jury is still out when it comes to cats (but if I’m being honest and you promise not to tell anyone, they kind of scare me!) Let’s fall in love!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.