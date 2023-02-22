Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Stevens Point jumped out to a double-digit lead by halftime and held on to defeat Wausau East 73-59 in the regular-season and Wisconsin Valley Conference finale for both teams on Tuesday at East High School.

Point led 37-26 by halftime and able to hold off the Lumberjacks the rest of the way to finish the regular season at 14-10 overall and 9-3 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Jack Diekelman and Grant Chandonais each had 17 points, and Arriel Council Jr. chipped in 15 for the Panthers, who made eight 3-pointers in the victory.

Jesse Napgezek scored 20 points and Jack Cayley added 14 for Wausau East (8-16, 3-9 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Wausau East will open WIAA postseason play with a Division 2 regional quarterfinal at home against Waupaca on Feb. 28. Stevens Point earned a first-round bye and will play a Division 1 regional semifinal at Neenah on March 3.

Panthers 73, Lumberjacks 59

Stevens Point 37 36 – 73

Wausau East 26 33 – 59

STEVENS POINT (73): Jack Diekelman 7 0-0 17, Noah Marschke 3 0-0 7, Grant Chandonais 4 9-11 17, Arriel Council Jr. 7 0-0 15, Charlie Belsen 3 0-0 9, Bennett Klish 3 2-2 8. FG: 27. FT: 11-13. 3-pointers: 8 (Belsen 3, Diekelman 3, Marschke 1, Council Jr. 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 14-10, 9-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (59): Caden Werth 3 2-2 8, Jaydan Garrett 2 1-1 5, Isaac Rozowdowski 0 0-0 0, Brady Prihoda 1 2-2 4, Jack Cayley 6 2-3 14, Aiden Dykstra 0 0-0 0, Jack Barthels 1 0-0 3, Jesse Napgezek 8 2-2 20, Charlie Cayley 2 0-0 5. FG: 23. FT: 9-10. 3-pointers: 4 (Napgezek 2, C. Cayley 1, Barthels 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 8-16, 3-9 Wisconsin Valley Conference.