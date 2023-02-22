Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The D.C. Everest girls basketball team’s season came to an end with a 53-38 loss to Wisconsin Rapids in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at Lincoln High School.

Wisconsin Rapids jumped on the Evergreens early, rolling to a 32-15 lead by halftime and was able to hold on from there.

Braelyn Beiler had 14 points to lead D.C. Everest, which finishes the season with a 2-23 record.

Wisconsin Rapids (7-18) moves on to a D-1 regional semifinal at No. 1 seed Neenah (23-1) on Friday.

Raiders 53, Evergreens 38

D.C. Everest 15 23 – 38

Wisconsin Rapids 32 21 – 53

D.C. EVEREST (38): Kelsey Woolley 2-3 0-0 4, Katie Schulz 1-9 1-2 3, Kirsten Hall 3-11 0-0 6, Braelyn Beiler 6-16 0-0 14, Grace Sandquist 2-6 2-4 6, Elisa Chapin 1-2 0-0 3, Megan Zemke 1-1 0-1 2. FG: 16-48. FT: 3-7. 3-pointers: 3-20 (Beiler 2-8, Chapin 1-2, Woolley 0-1, Schulz 0-4, Hall 0-5). Rebounds: 30 (Sandquist 7). Record: 2-23.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (53): Emma Schillinger 1, Gabby Neilitz 6, Kristin Radtke 15, Aliyah Jennings 7, Annabelle Ross 9, Sydney Holberg 9, Jazzlyn Redcloud 6. Record: 7-18.