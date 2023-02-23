Wausau Pilot & Review

All local high school boys basketball games scheduled for Thursday night have been postponed or canceled.

The WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison is on as scheduled. Check back late tonight for results of the local wrestlers at the event.

Thursday’s original boys basketball schedule:

*D.C. Everest at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd. to Friday, 7:15 p.m.

*Merrill at Marshfield, ppd. to Friday, 4 p.m.

*Wausau West at Medford, canceled

*Wausau Newman Catholic at Stratford, ppd. to Friday, 5 p.m.

*Auburndale at Edgar, ppd. to Friday, 4:30 p.m.

*Marathon at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, ppd. to Friday, 4:30 p.m.

*Mosinee at Lakeland, ppd. to Monday, 7:15 p.m.

*Rhinelander at Tomahawk, ppd. to Friday, 5:30 p.m.

*Northland Pines at Antigo, ppd. to Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

*Northland Lutheran at Gresham, ppd. to Friday, 6 p.m.

*Stevens Point Pacelli at Port Edwards, canceled

*Wisconsin Valley Lutheran at White Lake, ppd. to March 2, 6:30 p.m.

*Wittenberg-Birnamwood at Shiocton, ppd. to Friday, 4 p.m.