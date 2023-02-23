Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County will lift its tow ban at 6 p.m. Thursday, but officials are warning drivers to expect highway and interstate closures for the Friday morning commute.

Vehicles that are in the ditch awaiting a tow will be removed starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

Expect closures on I-39i southbound near the Portage County Line and on Hwy. 29 near Hatley of up to 8 hours. Both closures are due to semis in the ditch.

The tow ban was enacted during the winter storm, which dumped as much as a foot of snow in the Wausau area.