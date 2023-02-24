(WAUSAU)-Marathon County snowmobile trails in zones 1, 2, 3, and 5 will reopen Friday at noon. Zones 4 and 6 will remain closed until further notice.

Trail conditions are good, but be advised of potential ice, especially on corners and hills. Snow is powdery, so may blow and drift. Use caution on creek/water crossings.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to please stay off closed trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations.

Trail Maps are available online as well as at our office. Respect closed trails, private property and the efforts of our volunteer snowmobile clubs.