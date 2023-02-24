Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Yvonne I. Mais

Yvonne I. Mais, 86, Wausau passed away peacefully on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

She was born June 6, 1936 in Wausau, daughter of the late Cyrus and Leona (Lowe) Aldrich. On August 10, 1957 she married David Mais in Lawton, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2020.

In her younger years Yvonne worked at the former Wausau Insurance Company for many years and then went on to work in the lunch program at G.D. Jones Elementary and Wausau West High School. She also worked at Grebes, was a foster parent for babies, worked in the ginseng gardens and sold Tupperware and Mary Kay.

She was a very talented seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Yvonne also enjoyed cooking and baking and made amazing chocolate candy at Christmas. She was involved with square dancing, bowling, golf, and Bridge. She greatly enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their activities-dance recitals, cross country meets, football, basketball and baseball.

Survivors include her children, Steven (Carolyn) Mais, LaCrosse, Annette (Pat) Esselman, Wausau and Matthew (Lynn) Mais, Waunakee, six grandchildren, Tony and Maria Mais, Zach (Catherine) Esselman and Tyler, Nathan and Drew Mais, one great granddaughter, Emeline Esselman, one sister, Lorene Fritz, Tupelo, MS, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Duane, Dale, Lazelle, Gene, Philip and one sister, Phyllis Fancher.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at The Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family would like to thank all the staff at Mount View Care Center who cared for Mom over the past three years-all the compassion, love, and support are greatly appreciated.

Pauline ‘Arlette’ Waksmonski

There’s a polka party in Heaven that gained another angel. Pauline ‘Arlette’ Waksmonski, 87 of Rothschild, loving mother, grandma and great grandma, was reunited with her beloved husband and family members on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

Arlette was born on June 19, 1935, at home in Ringle, the daughter of Stanley & Pauline Ostrowski. Arlette was raised primarily by her mother’s parents, Joe and Helen Ostrowski, following her mother’s death during childbirth.

On June 26, 1954, Arlette was united in marriage to Frank Waksmonski at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2018.

Arlette had a full life filled with work, which included dairy farming in Moon, “Frank and Arlette’s” Bar in Hatley, they also owned the Hatley Hotel, which became famous for its Sunday afternoon polka dances, fish fries and many other events. Arlette also worked at Wausau Insurance and was the secretary at the Hatley Elementary for 12 years. She was also a rural route carrier for the USPS. In 1989, the couple moved to Lakeland, FL, where they managed a retirement park for several years.

Arlette was devoted to her catholic faith and was a member of St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley, where she was President of the rosary society, chairman of the church picnic, PTA President for St. Florian’s school, teacher’s aide and cooked for many funerals and church functions. She was also the first den mother for Troop 497, and, along with Deloris Jozwiak, co-chaired the bicentennial celebration for the village of Hatley in 1976 and the Hatley centennial 1983. They also started the Red Hats Society charter for Hatley where she served as Presidents for many years. Arlette loved camping and took family trips to various western states and spent many years at Mayflower Lake and Lake DuBay campgrounds.

Arlette loved nothing more than cooking for her family and friends and working on her many crafts and knitting. She cherished the ‘get-togethers’ and loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arlette was blessed with six children, Berni (Dale) Ninnemann of Polk City, FL, Joni (Chris) Anderson of St. Croix Falls, Frank Jr. (Doreen) Waksmonski of Weston, Mike (Jayne) Waksmonski and Greg Waksmonski all of Wausau and Tom, who preceded her in death; nine grandchildren, Tyler (Anna) Wolfe, Melissa (Tim) Michaelson, Jennifer (Todd) Check, Logan (Rebecca) Wolfe, Joe (Kyla) Waksmonski, Amy Waksmonski, Jim (Bryn) Waksmonski, Katie (Chevy) Schultz and Kim (Rodney) Swanson, and 20 great-grandchildren complete the family who Arlette loved unconditionally. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Jane Briggs and Sandy MacDonald; a brother-in-law, Bob Kraus and many nieces and nephews.

Arlette is in Heaven with her beloved Frank; her parents; a stepmother, Grace Ostrowski; one son, Tom; brother, Stanley Jr., a sister, Barbara Kraus; a brother-in-law, Gaylord ‘Butch’ MacDonald and a nephew, Jesse Briggs.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren and Fr. Jerzy Rebacz will concelebrate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mount View Care Center and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice services for the wonderful care provided to Arlette and her family as well as a special thanks to Fr. Gregory Bohren for all his support and prayers at this difficult time.