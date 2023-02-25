Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead and a second person was transported to a Tomahawk hospital after a head-on snowmobile crash Friday in Oneida County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Crews were called to Kelly Dam Road, just north of Old 8 Road, in the Town of Little Rice, and discovered a 55-year-old man dead at the scene. Police say he was driving one of the sleds involved in the crash.

A second driver, whose gender and age have not been released, was transported to Aspirus Hospital in Tomahawk with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is completing the accident report. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Rice Fire Department, Little Rice First Responders, Nokomis Fire Department, DNR, Oneida County Ambulance Service and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Police on Saturday identified the man who died as David Haseman, of Beloit.