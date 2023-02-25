Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – Wausau Newman Catholic used a dominant first half to take control and defeat Stratford 68-46 in the regular-season and Marawood Conference South Division finale for both teams on Friday at Stratford High School.

The Cardinals outscored Stratford 45-18 in the first half and were able to maintain their big lead the rest of the way.

Conner Krach had 21 points and Mason Prey added 17 for Newman Catholic (20-4, 14-2 Marawood South).

Stratford was held to 30 percent shooting (18-for-60) in the loss and finish the regular season at 11-11 overall and 8-8 in the Marawood South.

Brady Schmidt had nine points, and John Seitz finished with six points and 10 rebounds for Stratford.

Both teams open postseason play with WIAA regional quarterfinals at home on Tuesday. Stratford will host Abbotsford in a Division 4 matchup, and in Division 5 Newman Catholic will be at home against Tri-County.

Cardinals 68, Tigers 46

Newman Catholic 45 23 – 68

Stratford 18 28 – 46

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (68): Conner Krach 21, Mason Prey 17, Isaac Seidel 14, Jackson Pfender 11, Eli Gustafson 2, Owen Sullivan 2, Thomas Bates 1. Record: 20-4, 14-2 Marawood Conference South Division.

STRATFORD (46): John Seitz 3 0-2 6, Reid Miller 1 0-0 3, Ashton Wrensch 2 0-1 4, Caden Bruesewitz 3 1-1 8, Ben Zuelke 0 3-4 3, Payton Glenn 0 0-0 0, Henry Zaleski 4 0-0 9, Izaiah Hadlock 2 0-0 4, Brady Schmidt 3 0-0 9, Riley Gebelein 0 0-0 0. FG: 18-60. FT: 4-8. 3-pointers: 6-22 (Schmidt 3-10, Miller 1-1, Zaleski 1-2, Brueswitz 1-4, Seitz 0-1, Gebelein 0-1, Wrensch 0-3). Rebounds: 34 (Seitz 10). Record: 11-11, 8-8 Marawood Conference South Division.