Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – Wausau West junior Savannah Danielson will be wrestling for a state championship after she won her 107-pound semifinal match Friday night at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center.

Danielson (13-1) pinned Ava Peters of Seymour in 4:27 to win her 107-pound semifinal and move on to the championship match Saturday night. She will face Taylor Whiting (23-1) of Oconto Falls.

West’s other semifinalist in the girls tournament, Christiana Nordstrom, lost her 185-pound semifinal as she was pinned by Ella Creighton of Lake Geneva Badger. Nordstrom will face Chilton/Hilbert’s Gwen Breckheimer (16-12) in a consolation semifinal Saturday morning, with the winner wrestling for third place and the loser for fifth place.

All three Wausau West girls in the consolation bracket were eliminated from the tournament with losses Friday.

Ashley Danielson (27-5) dropped her 114-pound consolation first-round match to Dana Khaddour of Whitnall/Greendale, 5-1; Madelynn Lee (21-7) lost a 132-pound consolation match to Maria Cuahua of Cadott 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker overtime; and Anya Mueller (13-9) was pinned by Sophia Paulson of La Crosse Aquinas in 2:17 at 145 pounds.

The final two local boys left in the tournament were also eliminated Friday.

Wausau West’s Thai Yang won his first Division 1 106-pound consolation match with a major decision over Franklin’s Juriel Moen, 14-4, before losing in a quarterfinal to Owen Becker of Germantown, 4-2. Yang finishes the season with a 34-11 record.

At 126 pounds in Division 1, D.C. Everest’s Easton Cooper won his first-round consolation match by pin over Trenton Curtin of Reedsburg in 2:36, but lost in the quarterfinals to Wisconsin Valley Conference rival Carter Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids, 4-3. Cooper ends his season with a 44-7 mark.