MADISON – Wausau West junior Savannah Danielson earned a silver medal with a second-place finish at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

Danielson (13-2) lost in the girls 107-pound championship match to Taylor Whiting (24-1) of Oconto Falls, 4-0, in front of a big crowd at the Kohl Center.

Christiana Nordstrom also earned a medal at 185 pounds in the girls tournament as she placed fourth. Nordstrom defeated Gwen Breckheimer of Chilton/Hilbert by major decision, 13-1, in a consolation bracket semifinal Saturday morning, before losing in the third-place match to Abby Swanson of Rhinelander, 7-2. Nordstrom finishes the season with a 20-8 record.

