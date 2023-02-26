Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau West girls basketball team advanced to the sectionals with a pair of WIAA Division 1 regional victories on Friday and Saturday.

The No. 7 seed Wausau West came back from an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Appleton East 73-70 in a regional semifinal on Friday, then won another tight game Saturday, taking down No. 2 Superior 54-51 on the road in a regional final.

Lexie White had 25 points, Kelly Kray had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Kenzie Deaton chipped in 16 points for the Warriors in the win over Appleton East.

Statistics from Saturday’s game were not reported.

Wausau West (18-8) will face No. 3 seed Hortonville (23-3) in a sectional semifinal Thursday at Oshkosh North. No. 1 seed Neenah (25-1) will play Eau Claire Memorial (19-6) in the other sectional semifinal Thursday, with the winners meeting in a sectional final next Saturday, March 4, at Appleton East.