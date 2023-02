Wausau Pilot & Review

A passenger in a UTV died Saturday after the vehicle broke through the ice on Lake Camelot in Adams County, officials said.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, died at the scene. His body was recovered by Rome Fire Department officials.

The driver was pulled to safety by witnesses, officials said. The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. on the south end of the lake channel.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family members.