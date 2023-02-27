Wausau Pilot & Review

A 55-year-old Illinois man died early Monday in a snowmobile crash in Vilas County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the town of Plum Lake. Police say the man veered away from the trail and struck a tree on the shoreline. Lifesaving efforts were not successful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.