WAUSAU – Good News Project has received a $100,000 grant toward its capital campaign from the B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation, Good News Project announced recently.

This commitment increases Good News Project’s fundraising efforts to meeting 54 percent of its $950,000 campaign goal, Good News said in a news release.

The capital campaign remodeling project addresses the need for facility safety, security and efficiency. It also covers replacing needed equipment for the organization’s rapidly growing local programs.

Good News’ local health equipment lending program, or HELP, is one of the very few medical lending programs in Wisconsin without restrictions for use.

“The need in our community is directly reflected in the growing number of people who use our services each year,” said Christine Daniels, executive director of Good News Project. “In 2022, we marked a 29 percent increase both in medical equipment requests from the public and volunteer hours needed to sustain the program.”

Demand for its e-cycling program also has grown along with its volunteer participation to keep up with the demand.

For more information about GNP’s capital campaign or to make a donation, visit https://www.goodnewswi.com/capital-campaign/.