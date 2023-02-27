Wausau Pilot & Review

Travel conditions are expected to worsen Monday and early Tuesday with an increasing threat for snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. in Marathon, Portage, Wood and Waupaca Counties with ice accumulations up to 4/10″ and snow and sleet accumulations of between 1-3 inches. Expect winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Weather officials say the heavy ice, combined with high winds, could lead to power outages. Residents should ensure their mobile phones and other devices are charged to allow for access to emergency services, if necessary. Travel will be difficult at least through Monday night and into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Wausau Pilot & Review will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.