By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced its six finalists for both the Mr. Basketball and Ms. Basketball awards, which is sponsored by JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

The award is given to the top senior boys and girls basketball player in the state and will be announced at the respective state tournaments (girls March 9-11 at Resch Center, Green Bay, and boys March 16-18 at Kohl Center, Madison).

D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall is among the six boys finalists. Hall is joined on the list by Levi Birkholz of Lakeside Lutheran, Gavyn Hurley of Middleton, John Kinziger of De Pere, Jeremy Lorenz of Brillion, and Milan Momcilovic of Pewaukee.

Hall, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, is averaging 23.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for D.C. Everest (17-7) heading into the team’s WIAA regional semifinal matchup against Appleton East on Friday.

Hall is shooting 60 percent from the field, 78.8 percent at the free throw line and 44.7 percent from 3-point range this season. He is also the program’s all-time leading scorer, racking up 1,494 points heading into the postseason.

The finalists for the Ms. Basketball Award include KK Arnold of Germantown, Macy Donarski of La Crosse Aquinas, Grace Grocholski of Kettle Moraine, Julianna Ouimette of Lakeland, Sophia Rampulla of Union Grove, and Meghan Schultz of New Berlin West.

Since 1982 the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has awarded the most outstanding senior basketball player in the state the honor of Mr. Basketball. Nominees are determined by a committee of current WBCA Executive Board members. Voting for the honor is handled by a panel of WBCA Hall of Fame coaches.