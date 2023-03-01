STEVENS POINT – Explore the natural world at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Schmeeckle Reserve this March.

Nature programs are free and open to the public, led by UW-Stevens Point students. Be prepared to go outside, and dress for the weather. Meet at the Visitor Center, 2419 North Point Drive, Stevens Point.

The following programs will be offered in March:

· “Rolly Polly Pals,” March 3, 10-11 a.m. Bring the kids for a hands-on meeting with insects and a craft project.

· “Winter Wildlife Survival,” March 4, 9-10 a.m. Learn how animals get through winter and experience their adaptations for yourself.

· “Prickly Porcupines,” March 4, 11 a.m.-noon. Take a closer look at porcupines to find out what features help them survive.

· “Sustainable Practices,” March 10, 10-11 a.m. Take part in hands-on demonstrations and activities for all ages that will help the environment and save money.

· “Spring into Gardening,” March 11, 9-10 a.m. Discover and share knowledge of gardening in your own backyard.

· “Reptiles and Amphibians in Winter,” March 11, 11 a.m.-noon. Meet some of the slimy and scaly friends in Schmeeckle and learn how they survive the winter.

· “Butterfly Camouflage,” March 12, 1-2 p.m. Discover how butterflies in the reserve use camouflage to hide themselves and make your own butterfly craft.

Participants must register ahead by emailing schmeeckle@uwsp.edu, calling 715-346-4992 or in person at the Visitor Center. Include the programs you want to attend, total number in your group, your email address and phone number. Confirmations, cancellations or rain rescheduling information will be sent via email. Reasonable accommodations for special needs will be made with advance notice.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/schmeeckle.