WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team had no trouble in its WIAA Division 5 playoff opener, rolling past Tri-County 54-29 in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.

The Cardinals emptied their bench with 15 players scoring in the victory as they improve to 21-4 this season.

Top-seed Newman Catholic will host a Division 5 regional semifinal against Marawood Conference South Division rival Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (11-14) on Friday at 7 p.m. Newman defeated Assumption twice during the regular season.

Mason Prey, Isaac Seidel and Lucas Pfiffner each had seven points to lead the balanced scoring attack for Newman.

Tri-County 14 15 – 29

Newman Catholic 42 12 – 54

TRI-COUNTY (29): Sam Raboin 6, Luis Garcia 6, Jory Mata 6, Alfonso Rangel 4, Omar Garcia 3, Jairo Monry 2, Luke Rasmussen 2. Record: 0-21.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (54): Mason Prey 7, Isaac Seidel 7, Lucas Pfiffner 7, Conner Krach 6, Everett Puent 5, Cooper Guld 5, Jackson Pfender 3, Thomas Bates 2, Aiden Spychalla 2, Liam McCarty 2, Ezra Gustafson 2, Owen Sullivan 2, Lucas Erdman 2, Chue Lo 1, Eli Gustafson 1. Record: 21-4.