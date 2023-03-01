Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the man whose body was discovered Monday in Lake Somo as a 71-year-old Tripoli man.

Rescue crews pulled Kevin P. Peterson’s body from the lake several days after he was last seen on a snowmobile.

Sheriff’s officials received a call at 10:53 a.m. Monday reporting the 71-year-old man was missing and had not been seen since Friday, Feb. 24. The caller told police the man’s likely last known location was in the Tomahawk area.

Leads drew investigators to Somo Lake, in the town of Wilson, where they discovered snowmobile tracks leading to an open section of water. Rescuers from the Tomahawk Fire Department searched for the missing man and recovered his body at about 4:20 p.m.

Police say Mr. Peterson was traveling alone when he fell through. An investigation is ongoing.