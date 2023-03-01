Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East took advantage of its time spent on the free throw line to surge past Waupaca 68-53 in a WIAA Division 2 boys basketball regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at East High School.

East shot just 43 percent from the field (19-for-44) and only made two 3-pointers, but made 25 of 32 free throws to pull out the victory.

The No. 7 seed Wausau East (9-16) will travel to No. 2 Shawano (18-6) for a D-2 regional semifinal Friday at 7 p.m. The winner plays for a regional title on Saturday.

Jaydan Garrett had 17 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Jesse Napgezek added 15 points in the win for the Lumberjacks.

Owen Smidt and Riley Bechard each had 13 points for Waupaca (5-20).

Lumberjacks 68, Comets 53

Waupaca 14 39 – 53

Wausau East 34 34 – 68

WAUPACA (53): Austin Adamczak 0, Owen Smidt 13, Phillips Masias 3, Henry Mouw 9, Aaron Wolff 10, Gavin Taggert 5, Ethan Harms 0, Carsten Gile 0, Riley Bechard 13. Record: 5-20.

WAUSAU EAST (68): Caden Werth 2-7 4-4 8, Jaydan Garrett 6-8 4-4 17, Orion Ison 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Rozwadowski 0-4 4-8 4, Brady Prihoda 2-4 4-4 8, Jack Cayley 2-6 0-0 4, Aiden Dykstra 0-0 2-2 2, Abdul Valid 0-0 0-1 0, Davis Winter 0-0 0-0 0, Teddy Schlindwein 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Barthels 2-6 0-0 4, Jesse Napgezek 5-8 4-5 15, Jed Vander Sanden 0-0 0-0 0, Charlie Cayley 0-1 3-4 3, Robbie Angiulli 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 19-44. FT: 25-32. 3-pointers: 2-5 (Garrett 1-1, Napgezek 1-2, Werth 0-2). Rebounds: 27 (J. Cayley 6). Record: 9-16.