For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East High School announced that Tyler Kramer has been named the new varsity football coach.

“As a former player and coach at Wausau East, I’m excited and honored to lead a program that I have been a part of over the past 10 years. We have a strong group of players and are looking forward to competitive 11-player football again at all levels. These players are dedicated and eager for the opportunity presented to us,” Kramer said.

Kramer, a Wausau East High School alumni, has been coaching with the program since 2018, serving in various roles, including the interim position last year. Kramer also played for the Lumberjacks from 2012-16.

“We are impressed with Tyler and his coaching staff’s ability to work through difficult situations, instill grit, and get students excited to play football at Wausau East,” East Activities Director Kurt Vanden Heuvel said. “Tyler has the ability to make connections with all stakeholders and it has shown that even through tough times, we all can persevere through it. That is the Lumberjack way!”

Wausau East will be returning to Wisconsin Valley Conference football action this season and is scheduled to start its season with a nonconference game at Lakeland on Aug. 18. East’s home opener at Thom Field will be Sept. 15 against Appleton West.