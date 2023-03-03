Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died early Thursday in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin, officials said, bringing the number of crash fatalities in 2023 to 16.

The crash was reported at about 1 a.m. March 2 in the town of Mercer. Iron County officials say the snowmobile driver was on Trail 20 and missed a curve before striking several trees.

A witness attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

No names have been released. This is a developing story.

