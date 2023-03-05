Wausau Pilot & Review

The D.C. Everest boys basketball team had its season come to an end with a 64-44 loss to Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Saturday night at Hudson High School.

The Evergreens reached the regional final with a tight 46-41 victory over Appleton East at home on Friday in a D-1 semifinal.

D.C. Everest finishes its season with an 18-8 record.

No. 2 seed Hudson (20-6) moves on to a Division 1 sectional semifinal against No. 6 Neenah (16-10) on Thursday at Stevens Point. No. 8 Superior (14-11) and No. 12 Appleton North (13-13) will match up in the other semifinal, with the winners playing for the sectional title, and a state tournament berth, on Saturday, March 11, at Wisconsin Rapids.

Statistics for both of D.C. Everest’s regional games were not provided.