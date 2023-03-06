Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

James A. Robinson

James “Jim” A. Robinson, 89, of Weston, WI, died of cancer on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Rennes Health & Rehab Center in Weston under Aspirus Hospice care.

Jim was born April 16, 1933, in Cornell, WI, to James S. and Nadine (née Colburn) Robinson. In 1939, the family moved to Heafford Junction, WI, where Jim’s parents built Robinson’s Texaco station and resort just off of old U.S. Highway 51 on the shores of Lake Nokomis. Jim attended a one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade and then moved on to Tomahawk High School, graduating in 1951. After working odd jobs for a year, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, returning home on leave after basic and technical training (aircraft maintenance) to marry his high school sweetheart, Betty Hansen, in 1953. The newly wed couple then embarked on a life of frequent moves, as Jim’s Air Force career took them all about the States and twice to England, with Jim doing a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1966–67. Early in his career, he worked when he could at local flying clubs in exchange for private flying lessons, soloing in both Piper J-3 Cub and de Havilland Tiger Moth aircraft. Color blindness prevented him from pursuing flying further.

Jim retired from the Air Force after 20 years, having attained the rank of a Senior Master Sergeant, and the family—Jim and Betty had had three children along the way—moved back to Wisconsin, where Jim attended Nicolet College in Rhinelander before settling in Weston in 1974 and embarking on a new career at Zimpro, Inc., in Rothschild. Jim retired from Zimpro after 19 years, having risen from draftsman to quality control manager in that time. After retirement, Jim and Betty took to traveling about the state and country in their motorhome, often visiting old friends and places from their Air Force days.

Jim had a lifelong interest in cars and aircraft and almost anything else with an engine or motor in it, and he enjoyed playing with technological “toys” of all kinds: radios, gas-engine-powered model aircraft, televisions, tape recorders, cameras, clocks/watches, computers, etc. Jim wasn’t satisfied just playing with such toys, however, he needed to understand them: if he could build it, he’d build it; if he could fix it, he’d fix it; and if he could take it apart, he’d take it apart just to see how it worked. Leisure time would find him reading service and repair manuals as other people read Louis L’Amour novels, and no schematic diagram ever escaped his scrutiny.

Jim is survived by son James M. Robinson (wife Judy), son John Robinson, daughter Wendy Robinson, granddaughter Jennifer Robinson, grandson Allen Robinson, grandson Eric Robinson, and sister Judith Sweet-Rydberg.

Jim was preceded in death by parents James and Nadine, wife Betty, and brother Richard Robinson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Ct, Weston, WI. A short service will begin at 2:00 pm, with Military Honors to follow. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Tomahawk at a later date.

The family requests that no flowers or gifts be sent.

Shirley A. Reiter

Shirley A. Reiter, 84, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.

She was born June 23, 1938 in Eland, daughter of the late Reinhardt and Eleanor (Kunst) Meverden. In 1975 she married Anton “Tony” Reiter and he preceded her in death in 1999.

Shirley worked as a waitress at The Diner and also for K-Mart. She loved shopping, sewing, crafting and baking. For several years she lived in both Arizona and Colorado.

Survivors include her children, Susan (Darryl Oelke) Sell, Randy (Kathleen) Gorski, Jay (Rhonda) Gorski and Cheryl “Cheri” White; grandchildren, Aimee (Brian) Anderson and Tyler (Mimi) Gorski; great-grandchildren, Fallon and Hunter Brown and Bailey Anderson; great great-grandson, Wesley; sister, Jeanette Pesavento; and Shirley’s special friend, Richard Hansen.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the funeral home.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Rennes, Aspirus Palliative Care and Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the kind, compassionate care given to Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Delmar O. Kolbe

Delmar Kolbe passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, at North Central Health Care Center, with family at his side. He was born July 26, 1926, to Otto and Alma (Hilmershausen) Kolbe, in Wausau, WI.

Delmar was raised on the family farm in the town of Marathon, WI. He attended Woodlawn School, grades 1-8, and went on to graduate from Marathon High School, class of 1944. On September 25, 1948, Delmar married Eileen Kirstein at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau, WI. Together they enjoyed 74 years of hard work, laughter and love. Eileen survives.

Dairy and beef farming, custom sawing, ginseng and later, every type of heavy equipment Delmar acquired, kept him busy. Always learning and teaching, but most important – Delmar took time to enjoy life. Hunting and fishing, logging, boating and travel, RC airplanes, reading and storytelling were among his favorites.

Blessed and grateful for his love and legacy are his children and their spouses, grandchildren and their spouses, and his great-grandchildren:

Daughter, Kay (Doug) Brushaber and their children; Mike (Nancy) Dodson, Kristi (Hudson) Meverden and Jordan Dodson; Troy (Karin) Dodson, Dylan, Leah and Aiden; Maria (Rory) Leszczynski, Seth, Sydney, Hailey and Parker; Travis (Morgan) Dodson, Blake and Hanna.

Daughter, Jean (Bob) Berens and their children; Joel (Shannon) Berens, Sophia and Owen; Brian (Michelle) Berens, Sawyer, Westin, and Claire.

Daughter, Sherri (Jeff) Wanner and their children; Raine (Randy) Gardner, Declan and Merrick; Pierce (Cristy) Wanner, Avery and Everett.

Son, Mark (Cheryl) Kolbe and their children; Jacob (Dana) Kolbe, Landon, Colton, Camdon, Emmarie and Ashton; Wesley (fiancee Julia Schultz) Kolbe.

Surviving in-laws are Bill Kirstein, Jim and LouAnn Jester and Mary Kirstein.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Marvin, and his in-laws; Raymond and Leona Kirstein, Bill and Beverly Batz, Shirley Kirstein and John Kirstein.

Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 09, 2023, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI. At a later date, a private family funeral will be held at St Mark’s Lutheran Church, Wausau, WI.

Delmar’s family extends sincere thanks and appreciation to all who called, visited, and expressed their love, and to the staff at North Central Health Care for their loving and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and School, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau, WI 54401.

Life on earth is only the beginning.

Michael J. Luhtala

Michael “Mike” J. Luhtala, 56, Rothschild, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, following a long illness.

He was born December 22, 1966 in Milwaukee, the son of Oliver and Sandra (Ison) Luhtala. He met the love of his life, Catherine “Cathy” L. Spanton working at Figi’s in Marshfield. They were united in marriage on August 12, 1995 in Wausau. They built a life together and Mike stood by Cathy’s side throughout her battle with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma until the very end.

Mike worked as a software engineer, retiring from Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed traveling with Cathy, listening to music, watching movies and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. One of the last trips Mike and Cathy made, was to see the eclipse in Colorado, an adventure they truly loved.

Survivors include, his mother, Sandra (Mike) Volhard, Wausau; two children, James (Jana) Schneider, Sturgeon Bay and Samantha Schneider, Wausau; four grandchildren, Mckenzie Daoust, Noah and Chimaira Schneider and Liam Yates; his father and mother-in-law, Harry “Bud” and LuAnn Spanton, Weston; three brothers-in-law, Luke (Monica) Spanton, Germantown, Mark Spanton, San Francisco, CA and Tom (Carolina) Spanton, Yuma, AZ; three aunts, Darlene Nantelle, Spencer, Diane Hakala, Brantwood and Kathy Ison, Tomahawk; one uncle, Daryl (Rene) Ison, Wausau; special cousin, Barry (Kim) Hakala, Edgar; special friend, Dave Venske, Wausau; and many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver and wife, Catherine.

A celebration of Mike and Cathy’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medics at the Riverside Fire Department and the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the outstanding care, treatment and support for Mike and his family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Catherine L. Luhtala

Catherine “Cathy” L. Luhtala, 58, Rothschild, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Froedtert Center For Advanced Care, Milwaukee after an almost 2 year battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

She was born September 11, 1963 in Wausau, daughter of Harry C. Spanton III and LuAnn (Opper) Spanton. On August 12, 1995, she married Michael J. Luhtala in Wausau. They built a life together and Mike stood by Cathy’s side throughout her battle with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma until the very end.

Cathy was employed at Liberty Mutual Insurance as Director of Product Analysis until her retirement in January 2021. She was a volunteer for Wausau Area Mobile Meals and enjoyed traveling, cooking, watching movies, reading, listening to music and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family especially during the holidays. She loved making Thanksgiving dinner for her extended family.

Survivors include her parents, Harry III and LuAnn Spanton, Weston; two children, James (Jana) Schneider, Sturgeon Bay and Samantha Schneider, Wausau; four grandchildren, Mckenzie Daoust, Noah and Chimaira Schneider and Liam Yates; three brothers, Luke (Monica) Spanton, Germantown, Mark Spanton, San Francisco, CA and Tom (Carolina) Spanton, Yuma, AZ; her mother-in-law, Sandra (Mike) Volhard, Wausau; and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Oliver Luhtala. Her husband Mike passed away on February 28, 2023.

A celebration of Mike and Cathy’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Froedtert Center For Advanced Care and the staff at Aspirus Cancer Care for the outstanding care and support for Cathy and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) in Cathy’s name.

Thomas P. Hamerla

Thomas P. “Tom” Hamerla, 83, Wausau passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023 while under the care of Compassus Hospice at Pride TLC, Weston.

He was born November 8, 1939 in Wausau, son of the late Ray and Irene (Krueger) Hamerla. On September 28, 1963 he married Delores Reuter. She passed away on November 16, 1964. He then married Charlene Kage on May 7, 1966 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. She survives.

Tom was a life insurance representative for the Principal Financial Group (formerly Bankers Life of Des Moines, Iowa) for over 40 years. Tom was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ where he sang. He enjoyed spending time at the family-built log cabin on the lake, wood working, gunsmithing, reloading, gardening, hunting and fishing. Tom was a proud, life member of the National Rifle Association. His was a life well lived.

Survivors include his wife Charlene Hamerla, Wausau, his children, Paul (Kelly) Hamerla and Chris (Jody) Hamerla, two grandchildren, Jacob (fiancé Alyssa Becker) Hamerla and Naomi Hamerla and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his first wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Hamerla and a sister-in-law, Rita Hamerla.

The Hamerla family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Marshfield Medical Center-Weston, Pride TLC and Compassus Hospice for their care and attention in keeping Tom comfortable. You are very special!

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jordan L. Kilsdonk

Jordan Louis Kilsdonk.

Born August 5, 1989 Died February 28, 2023

For those who knew Jordan, they understood how special he was in every way. Special in kindness and ultra-polite, but also special as in special needs. Jordan was born with a broken mind that made life a challenge for him. He had multiple diagnosis that wove a complexity of limitations that he faced daily. He had a passionate interest in flight that evolved into the science of 3D. Overtime, parents observed how these interests controlled him and that he was not able to control these interests without keeping him from the thing he otherwise valued most and that was relationships. He spent much of his life saying no to himself and to the lure of engaging in these things that were not safe for him; from which he turned to trusting in his Savior Jesus for strength to resist and, when needed, forgiveness when it got the best of him. Jordan loved his family, especially his sister Emma and brother-in-law Andrew; he loved spending every Thursday night with Mom and Dad—dinner and a show of his liking. He loved his favorite caretakers at his assistive living, and he loved his friends that he made with his house mates and those he met where he worked at Northern Valley Workshop. He belonged to his church family at Bible Truth Chapel where he continued to grow in grace and knowledge of Jesus. Jordan loved his aunts and uncles and cousins and the time spent with them on holidays. He loved and treasured so many. And now Jordan is free to do all the things that he desired to do but could not without causing himself harm and he is doing it with a full ability to explore and enjoy in the presence of Jesus.

Jordan is survived by his Parents George Joseph Kilsdonk and Lori Kilsdonk, Sister Emma (Kilsdonk) Best and Brother-In-Law Andrew Best. The family especially is grateful for the care giving that he has received through Succeed Opportunities / Fulton House staff and Aspirus Palliative Care.

A Celebration of Jordan’s life will take place at Good News Baptist Church, 145919 Lowland Lane (formerly Marsh Drive), Mosinee WI 54455 on Friday March 31st, 2023. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00, Memorial Service from 2:00 to 3:30 with a dinner reception to follow at the church. A funeral donation in lieu of flowers can be made out to the Kilsdonk Family and sent to the Church.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at Honorone.com

Walter E. Grulkowski

Walter Emil Grulkowski, 79 of Mosinee passed away peacefully at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home on March 3, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort care and Hospice Services.

Memorial Services will be held at Our Saviors Catholic Church in Mosinee, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, with a gathering of friends and family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Service 11:00 a.m. Officiated by Father Marion Talaga followed with Military Honors.

He was born to Ladislaus (Walter) and Proxeda (Herek) Grulkowski on March 30, 1943. He went through the 10th grade at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School and then enlisted to serve his county in the Army.

Some of Walters favorite hobbies included, hunting, fishing, horseshoe league, pool league, gardening, wine making and singing karaoke.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Grulkowski, children Charlotte (Mark) Mondroski, Carla (Barry) Hester, Junice (Patrick) Hauer, Janet (John) Detert, Walter (Lisa) Grulkowski, Jr., Ami (Sean) Freimund, Tiffany (Kyle) Walker, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and brother and sister-in-law Henry (Elaine) Grulkowski.

He was proceeded in death by daughter Charmaine Staszak, one grandchild, sisters Alice Stroik, Dorothy Wayer, Lorretta Borski, Celia Tepp and brothers Ben and Leonard and Ervin Grulkowski.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Wendy Galof

Wendy Galoff, 69, of Wausau, passed away peacefully February 18, 2023 surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born in Wausau to the late Fred and Elaine (Sanders) Galoff.

Wendy was known for her warm personality and loving heart. She had a passion for music, enjoying various genres. She especially treasured her time with family and friends.

She was a loving companion of 33 years, to Bob Kuchar. A loving Sister to Jan (Frito) Leary and the late Sue (Keith) Sabatke. A beloved Aunt to Laura (Greg) Pavlik, Becky (Steve) Gebhart, Nicole Liss, and Timothy Liss. A great Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank dear friends Sherri Waid and Julie Weber for their patience and genuine kindness. They filled Wendy’s soul with love and happiness over the past several years.

A heartfelt thank you to the Aspirius ICU team for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials in memory of Wendy Galoff to Northern Valley Industries 5404 Sherman Street Wausau, WI 54401.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Gerald G. Passow

Gerald (Gary) George Passow was born on December 4, 1930, and received his heavenly wings on February 22, 2023.

Gary was the youngest child of Fred B. and Elizabeth (Sperling) Passow. Gerald was born and lived much of his life in Wausau. He attended Wausau schools. He served in the United States Air Force from January 1948 through January 1950. He served in Germany during the Korean War, receiving the rank of Sargent.

Gary moved to Skunk Lake, in the Willow Flowage area, in 1978. He moved back to Wausau in September 2020 after having some health issues. He worked for Marathon Electric as a draftsman and foreman. He retired from Marathon Electric in 1995 after 36 years of employment.

He loved bow hunting, bowling, snowmobiling, and golfing. He was a member of Rib Mountain Bowmen and the VFW Post 388. Gerald was a Boy Scout Leader, Troop 418 and a member of the Order of the Arrow.

Gary was a long-time member of Peace Lutheran Church. He helped build the church and was a Church Trustee. He greeted his church family with “How you be” and enjoyed working around the church and mowing the lawn in the summer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Fred (Fritz) and Gilbert Passow; two sisters, Betty Nimz and Charlotte Sabby.

He is survived by his daughter, Deb Fochs of Schofield, WI and son Craig Passow and wife Gayle of Chickasha, OK. He is survived by one granddaughter, Jenna Metcalf and spouse Nicole of Atlanta, Georgia and good friend Gene Gilbertson of Schofield, WI. Gary leaves many nieces, nephews and friends that will dearly miss him.

A memorial service for Gary will be held at his Church, Peace Lutheran Church in Arbor Vitae, WI. The service will be Friday, March 17, 2023 with visitation at 10:00am and the service at 11:00am. Burial will be at Rest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Marcella E. Kluck

Marcella E. Kluck, 90, of Stevens Point, died on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Dimensions Living, Stevens Point, under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Marcella was born on August 14, 1932, in the town of Germania, Shawano County, the daughter of William and Martha (Glawe) Wieland. On September 10, 1955, Marcella was united in marriage to Raymond Kluck, at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, in Rosholt. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2020.

Marcella farmed with her husband in the town of Harrison for many years. The couple moved from the farm to Amherst in 2008 and then moved to Stevens Point. Marcella was an excellent cook and baker and you could always find her in the kitchen making homemade bread and sweets for her grandchildren. Family was very important to Marcella and she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marcella is survived by one son, Robert Kluck of Iola; a very special niece, Cindy Rivay; four grandchildren, Becky (Scott) Konkol of Amherst, John (Nikki) Kluck of Amherst, Robert Jr. (Casey) Kluck of Waupaca and Victoria (Dominic) Caldiero of Waupaca; seven great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Dominic, Boe, Kolton, Riley, JJ and Quenten.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and siblings, Ernest Wieland, Cedora Smith, Gertrude Foth and Mildred Low.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church, Rosholt. Rev. Thomas Nirappel will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

The family of Marcella would like to thank Dimensions Living for their care and kindness, also St. Croix Hospice for being understanding and loving to Marcella and the family during this difficult time. We were truly blessed.

James E. Schultz

James E. Schultz, age 62, of the Wausau area passed away peacefully at his home, gaining his wings, on February 26th, 2023.

James, known to his friends and family as Boltz, Jimbo or Jim, was born in Sterling, Illinois. As a child Jim loved the water and enjoyed going on family vacations. After high school, Jim entered the army in Chicago, IL, sent to Fort Blise, Texas, and from there he went overseas. Later in life, with the help of veteran services in Las Vegas, Nevada Jim became HVAC certified. He started his own business, PTAC cleaning, and traveled the nation doing general maintenance on heating and air conditioning units. He worked for many hotel chains along with mom-and-pop startups. He had plenty of memorable experiences and made many friends on the road. He was thankful for all who went on the road and worked with him.

Jim was a free spirit during his time on earth. He loved rock music and loved attending concerts and music festivals. He had fond memories of playing video games with his nieces and often bragged that both nieces had twins. Jim loved dogs and was extremely good with animals. As he grew roots in Wisconsin, he loved spending time with his dog Blitzy. They would often go to Dairy Queen where Jim would get Blitz his own cone. He was always there for his best friend Cindy and her grandkids. They often traveled with Jim.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Gloria (Picchiotti) Schultz and his father Raymond James Schultz. He is survived in death by his sister Ray Ellen Schultz, of Sterling; His nieces Gloria Schultz and Kara (Eric) Diedrich of Sterling; His grandnieces, twins Isabella and Rosalina Schultz; Twins Amelia and Koralina Diedrich.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring outdoors with loud music, as Jim would have wanted.

We would like to give a special thanks to the veteran organizations in Chippewa Falls for all the help they provided to Jim.

Marlene “ Anne’ Aschbrenner

Marlene “ Anne” Aschbrenner passed away on February 26, 2023.

Anne was born on November 25, 1936 in Muskegon, MI daughter of the late Henry and Goldie (Langlois) Durham . She was the oldest of 3 children. Anne’s family moved to California when she was young. She graduated from Marin Catholic High School in 1954. She met her husband Jim ( a Wausau boy) at a dance at Hamilton AFB, where he was stationed. They married in 1955 and had 5 children in the next 7 years. This fulfilled her dream of having a large family.

Her love of children and family led her to also care for foster children and unwed mothers. Anne held various jobs throughout the years including the first police woman at the Redmond, WA police department. After a move to Wisconsin in 1976 Jim and Anne took on a new adventure of dairy farming, with the one condition that they would only have Jersey Cows on their farm. Anne loved to work in her large garden, raise various farm animals and cook and bake. She loved to host large family gatherings at her home when all her children would come home to visit in the summer. Throughout her life her greatest joy was always her family . She was the hub from which we all revolved and our warm place to fall.

She is survived by her husband Jim, her children, Michael ( Michele ) Aschbrenner, Sharon ( Mike) Grzadzielewski, Karen ( Tim ) Czerwonka, Mark ( Debbie ) Aschbrenner, Matt ( Nancy ) Aschbrenner, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Tom Durham and her grandson Drew Czerwonka.

Per Anne’s request no formal funeral services will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

To the world you were our mother. To our family you were our world.

Arnold J. Eberhardy

On March 3, 2023, Arnold J. Eberhardy entered God’s Kingdom at the age of 90.

Arnold was born February 28, 1933, to the late John and Theresa (Weister) Eberhardy in Edgar. He graduated from Edgar High School in 1951. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers, playing cards, live music, and drinking beer and singing songs with the Edgar Rowdies.

Arnold is survived by his children Barbara (Dave) Wierzba of Mosinee, Scott Eberhardy of Madison, Jean (Joe) Lamb of North Fond du Lac, and Paul (Erin) Eberhardy of Wausau; grandchildren, Matt (Toni) Wierzba, Amanda (Charles) Morgenstern, Brittany (Ahbi) Gattu, Tyler Borchardt, Holly Eberhardy, Mitchel (Erin) Lamb, Crystal Lamb, Abigail Lamb, and Michael (Amanda) Steckling; great grandchildren, JoAnna, Eleanor, Liam Wierzba, and Olivia Steckling.

He is preceded in death by his son, Mike Eberhardy; wife, Florence “Tootsie” Eberhardy; parents; brother, Norbert Eberhardy; sisters, Irene Haebig, Lorraine Socha, Marian Wetterau, Delores Eberhardy, and Florence Beilke.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 611 Stark Street, Wausau until the time of service at 11:00 am. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Park will follow.