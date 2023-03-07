By Sarah Lehr | Wisconsin Public Radio

School officials are investigating reports of racist taunting directed against opposing players during a high school basketball game in southeast Wisconsin over the weekend.

That’s after parents of Beloit Memorial High School boys basketball players described how their children were subjected to racist heckling during a game at the mostly-white Muskego High School.

That included chants of monkey sounds against Beloit, which has a more racially diverse student body, and racist messages written in dust in the visiting team’s locker room, according to accounts given to WISN-TV and other outlets. Parents also say Muskego student spectators dressed up in a “gangster” theme, according to the Beloit Daily News.

Administrators with the Muskego-Norway district say they “immediately” launched an inquiry after being emailed by Beloit Memorial High School’s athletic director about the incidents.

“Consequences for inappropriate actions will be prompt,” the district’s statement said. “We sincerely apologize for all behaviors that occurred that evening which do not represent the values of Muskego High School or the Muskego-Norway community. Furthermore, we are wholeheartedly dedicated to improving processes that will ensure our commitment of providing an environment that meets the expectations of our community and demonstrates respect for others.”

Muskego officials say they’ve reached out to police for assistance with their investigation, which involves interviewing students and reviewing a recording from Friday night.

A spokesperson for Wisconsin’s Interscholastic Athletic Association, which oversees high school sports throughout the state, says the association “objects to any and all disrespectful behaviors at interscholastic athletic events.”

“We are always willing to assist our schools in their efforts to ensure high school activities are conducted in a positive and safe environment,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

In an email to district to parents and staff, Beloit’s Superintendent Willie E. Garrison II said Muskego officials have been cooperating with investigations into the incident.

“All students should be able to play in a safe, competitive sports environment,” the email said. “These actions do not represent our beliefs or mission statement. We want our student-athletes and families to know we want safe learning environments in our schools and at athletic/activities events.”

