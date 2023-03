Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Brandon Sherfinski and Jennifer Stengle announce the birth of their daughter Ellianna Rose, born at 1:29 pm. Feb. 28, 2023. Ellianna weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Jordan Bentley and Hailey Brewer announce the birth of their daughter Amelia Ann, born March 3, 2023. Amelia weighed 3 pounds, 12 ounces.