By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau West had four players named to the 2022-23 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball Team, including first-team selections Lexie White and Kelly Kray.

White was one of three unanimous picks to the first team, as voted on by the seven conference coaches following the season, joining Marshfield’s Danielle Minsaas and Player of the Year Emma Jossie of Stevens Point.

Wausau West’s Kelly Kray and Merrill’s Mia Ott round out the first-team picks.

White, last year’s WVC Player of the Year, was second in scoring at 17.3 points per game and first in free throw shooting at 82.8 percent.

Kray led the conference in rebounding at 9.6 per game, while averaging 12 points per contest.

Jossie, who also was a first-team all-conference pick last season, topped the conference in scoring at 20.7 points per game and field goal percentage at 53.6 percent, while finishing fifth in rebounding (8 per game) and second in 3-point percentage (43.7 percent) for WVC champion Stevens Point.

Minsaas finished third in the conference in assists with 46 and field goal percentage at 43.7 percent, while averaging 14.3 points per game, which was fifth in the conference, while Ott was third in scoring (15.8 per game) and fourth in 3-pointers made (24).

Molly Anderson of Wausau West and Braelyn Beiler of D.C. Everest were named to the second team, and West’s Kenzie Deaton, D.C. Everest’s Katie Schulz and Wausau East’s Charlie Place were honorable mention selections.

Anderosn finished eighth in the conference in scoring at 11.8 points per game and sixth in rebounding at 7.2 per game for the Warriors.

Beiler led D.C. Everest in scoring at 16.8 points per game, was third in the conference, and tied Jossie for first in the WVC with 31 3-pointers made.

2022-23 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Emma Jossie, sr., Stevens Point; *Lexie White, sr., Wausau West; *Danielle Minsaas, sr., Marshfield; Kelly Kray, jr., Wausau West; Mia Ott, jr., Merrill.

Second team: Braelyn Beiler, sr., D.C. Everest; Ayana Bousum, jr., Marshfield; Lauren Strasman, sr., Stevens Point; Molly Anderson, sr., Wausau West; Ashley Grancorvitz, jr., Marshfield.

Honorable mention: Alayna Pozorski, sr., Merrill; Tahlia Moe, sr., Stevens Point; Brittany Beadles, sr., Stevens Point; Zaida Kolbeck, so., Marshfield; Kristin Radtke, so., Wisconsin Rapids; Kenzie Deaton, sr., Wausau West; Katie Schulz, sr., D.C. Everest; Raella Schueller, jr., Marshfield; Prayla Pyan, sr., Merrill; Adaelah Nest, so., Stevens Point; Charlie Place, sr., Wausau East; Aliyah Jennings, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Player of the Year: Emma Jossie, sr., Stevens Point.