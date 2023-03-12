Wausau Pilot & Review

SEYMOUR – For the first time in school history the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team is headed to the WIAA state tournament.

The Cardinals pulled out to a nine-point lead by halftime and maintained their advantage to down Gilbraltar 66-54 in a WIAA Division 5 sectional final Saturday afternoon at Seymour High School.

Wausau Newman Catholic (25-4) will play a Division 5 semifinal against Royall (22-7) at 9:05 a.m. Friday at the 2023 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison. Chippewa Falls McDonell (28-1) and Fall River (25-3) will play in the other semifinal at 10:35 a.m., with the winners meeting for the Division 5 state title on Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

Mason Prey scored 22 points, Isaac Seidel added 21, and Eli Gustafson kicked in 11 for Newman Catholic.

Braden Sitte led Gibraltar (13-15), last year’s sectional champion, with 17 points.

Cardinals 66, Vikings 54

Gibraltar 22 32 – 54

Newman Catholic 31 35 – 66

GIBRALTAR (54): Braden Sitte 17, Will Friedenfels 11, Carl Burgess 10, Mateo Jauregui 8, Jack Schar 8. Record: 13-15.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (66): Mason Prey 22, Isaac Seidel 21, Eli Gustafson 11, Conner Krach 9, Jackson Pfender 3. Record: 25-4.