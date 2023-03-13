Wausau Pilot & Review
The entertainment lineup for the Wisconsin Valley Fair was announced on Monday, with a fireworks show, three days of music, two nights of rodeo and a demolition derby.
The fair is set for Aug. 1 through Aug. 6 at Marathon Park in Wausau. The lineup is as follows:
- Tuesday, Aug. 1: Jimmie Allen, followed by a fireworks display put on by Fireworks Country
- Wednesday, Aug. 2: Rick Springfield
- Thursday, Aug. 3: Jo Dee Messina
- Friday, Aug. 4: Rodeo
- Saturday, Aug. 5: Rodeo
- Sunday, Aug. 7: Demolition derby hosted by Crash Crazy Motorsports
Reserved tickets will be on sale at wisconsinvalleyfair.com starting on Friday, March 17. The Marathon County Agricultural Society presents the fair each year at Marathon Park in Wausau. A news release Monday did not specify ticket prices for 2023.
