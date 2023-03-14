Wausau Pilot & Review

Newman Catholic senior Sidney Galang was among the six first-team to the 2022-23 All-Marawood Conference South Division Girls Basketball Team, as voted on by the six conference coaches following the season.

Auburndale senior Annamarie Aue, Stratford senior Lauren Kraus, Edgar senior Reagan Borchardt, Marathon senior Kali Prihoda and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption sophomore Sarah Shaw join Galang on the first team.

Galang led Newman Catholic in scoring at 14.7 points per game, and also led the team in assists and steals, and was also second on the Cardinals in rebounding.

Aue was named Player of the Year after averaging 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 steals per game for Auburndale.

Borchardt topped the conference in scoring at 18.4 points per game, shooting 53.6 percent from the field, and also hauled down 12 rebounds per contest for second-place Edgar.

Prihoda averaged 11.9 points per game for Marathon, while Shaw led conference champion Assumption at 11.9 points and 6 steals per game.

Edgar’s Tom McCarty was named Coach of the Year.

Newman Catholic senior Maggie Wulf and sophomore Lily Shields were among the honorable mention selections. Shields was also named to the All-Defensive Team.

2022-23 All-Marawood Conference South Division Girls Basketball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Annamarie Aue, sr., Auburndale; *Reagan Borchardt, sr., Edgar; *Sarah Shaw, so., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; *Kali Prihoda, sr., Marathon; *Lauren Kraus, sr., Stratford; Sidney Galang, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic.

Second team: Anna Schooley, so., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Ashlyn Grimm, sr., Auburndale; Makayla Wirkus, jr., Edgar; Ashley Phakitthong, sr., Marathon.

Honorable mention: Kendall Duellman, so., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Cristin Casey, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Josie Ertl, sr., Auburndale; Gracie Krings, sr., Auburndale; Leah Davis, sr., Edgar; Morgan Schnelle, sr., Edgar; Hannah Baldeshiler, sr., Marathon; Chloe LaValley, sr., Marathon; Maggie Wulf, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Lily Shields, so., Wausau Newman Catholic; Bailey Linzmaier, sr., Stratford; Lexie Christopherson, sr., Stratford.

All-Defensive Team: Addi Vollert, so., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Lilly Hasenohrl, sr., Auburndale; Makayla Wirkus, jr., Edgar; Kali Prihoda, sr., Marathon; Lily Shields, so., Wausau Newman Catholic; Ella Heidmann, sr., Stratford.

Coach of the Year: Tom McCarty, Edgar.

Player of the Year: Annamarie Aue, Auburndale.