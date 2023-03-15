By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest senior Marcus Hall was a unanimous first-team selection and named the Player of the Year on the 2022-23 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Basketball Team, as voted on by the seven conference coaches following the season.

Marshfield sophomore Brooks Hinson and senior Luke LeMoine, and Stevens Point sophomore Grant Chandonais were also unanimous picks to the first team. Wisconsin Rapids senior Cade Jungwirth rounds out the first-team picks.

Hall led the conference in scoring at 23 points per game, while also hauling down 7.5 rebounds per game. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit shot 57.6 percent from the field and made 45 3-pointers for the Evergreens.

Hinson led Marshfield in scoring at 15.6 points per game, while shooting 48 percent from 3-point range (65-for-136) and 90 percent (53-for-59) from the free throw line. LeMoine scored 13.8 points per game and topped the Tigers in rebounding at 5.4 per contest as Marshfield won its second-straight WVC title.

Chandonais averaged 18.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for Stevens Point, and Jungwirth averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while making 41 3-pointers for Rapids.

Marshfield’s Chris Fischer was named Coach of the Year.

Wausau East sophomore Jesse Napgezek, D.C. Everest sophomore Cohen Priebe and Wausau West senior Cole Nelson were second-team selections.

Napgezek led East in scoring at 16.1 points per game with 40 3-pointers, Priebe led Everest with 80 3-pointers while scoring 12.4 points per contest, and Nelson topped West at 14.8 points per game.

West senior Beckett Teske and junior Brett Butalla, and D.C. Everest senior Connor McFarlane were honorable mention choices.

2022-23 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Basketball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Marcus Hall, sr., D.C. Everest; *Brooks Hinson, so., Marshfield; *Luke LeMoine, sr., Marshfield; *Grant Chandonais, so., Stevens Point; Cade Jungwirth, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Second team: Bradyn Pieper, sr., Merrill; Jesse Napgezek, so., Wausau East; Cohen Priebe, so., D.C. Everest; Cole Nelson, sr., Wausau West; Arriel Council Jr., sr., Stevens Point.

Honorable mention: Owen Hanson, sr., Marshfield; Troy Mootz, sr., Merrill; Braxton Kurth, sr., Marshfield; Evan Mathews, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Jerrin Suehs, so., Stevens Point; Brett Butalla, jr., Wausau West; Beckett Teske, sr., Wausau West; Connor McFarlane, sr., D.C. Everest; Jack Diekelman, sr., Stevens Point; Chase Fox, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Player of the Year: Marcus Hall, D.C. Everest.

Coach of the Year: Chris Fischer, Marshfield.