WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens is kicking off the spring season with programs for adults, kids and families.

Hands-on plants workshops feature projects created in a relaxing atmosphere while sipping on a glass of wine or hot cocoa. This season’s sessions include lotion bars, soap, natural cordage, and ink and watercolor bouquet. There is also a special prom edition scheduled for teenagers to design handmade corsages and boutonnieres.

New to the plants workshops this year is a session for kids. Adults can enjoy a night out while their child(ren) simultaneously attend a workshop of their own. Kid workshops are led by experienced education staff at the garden’s yurt classroom and will have a theme similar to the corresponding adult workshop. The first workshop is March 28. Find all dates, themes and costs at monkgardens.org/education/children-families/#hopkids.

Spring Break in the Gardens takes place from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 20-24 and is for kids in first through fourth grade. Pick and choose from five fun-filled daily camp themes or attend every day. Learn more at

monkgardens.org/education/children-families/#springbreak.

Friends and family can celebrate the change of seasons at the gardens with its Spring Equinox STEM Challenge: Orienteering. This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 20 and is $8 per group. On an equinox, the daylight and nighttime hours are equal. Celebrate this natural phenomenon by testing your skills in an orienteering challenge with a compass and map. You can register at monkgardens.org/education/children-families/#firstdays.

Finally, After School in the Gardens is back. Starting March 27, students in kindergarten through fifth grade can explore and learn about nature with Monk Gardens’ environmental educators. This weekly program takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays. Registration opens March 13 and you can sign up at monkgardens.org/education/children-families/#afterschool. Sessions are free but pre-registration is required.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.