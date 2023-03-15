WAUSAU – Wausau Pride has announced its headliner, Anetra, for the 2023 Pride at Night event on June 3 at The Grand Theater in downtown Wausau.

Anetra is an American drag performer based in Las Vegas and one of the contestants of the 15th season of the reality TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

VIP tickets go on sale today March 15, and include a meet-and-greet with the performers before the show and limited-edition swag. Regular tickets will be available for purchase on March 17. Attendees must be 18 or older to attend this show. Tickets can be purchased online at grandtheater.org, in person or by phone at The Grand’s Ticket Office at 401 N. Fourth St., 715-842-0988.

This is not only an opportunity for Wisconsinites to see a nationally known talent in person but also a chance to be on the same stage.

Wausau Pride will hold an open call to select three drag performers to share the stage with Anetra. More information can be found on the event’s website.

Family Pride Fest. Photo courtesy Wausau River District.

In addition to Pride at Night, Wausau Pride will bring back Family Pride Fest from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 3 at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. This free event invites the whole family to downtown Wausau. Kids can take advantage of activities, along with bounce houses and live entertainment. Throughout the event, attendees can grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks or visit one of the many restaurants downtown.

More information can be found on the Wausau River District’s event page or Wausau Pride’s Facebook page.