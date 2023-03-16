By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Newman Catholic seniors Mason Prey and Isaac Seidel were among the first-team selections to the 2022-23 All-Marawood Conference South Division Boys Basketball Team, as voted on by the six conference coaches following the season.

Marathon’s Grant Warren was named the Player of the Year and was a unanimous first-team pick, along with Auburndale senior Alex Willfahrt. Stratford senior Ashton Wrensch rounded out the first-team selections.

Prey scored 23.5 points per game while making 65 3-pointers and shooting 82 percent from the free throw line, while Seidel made an astounding 105 3-pointers this season and averaged 19.1 points per contest for Newman Catholic. The Cardinals finished second in the conference, and has qualified for the WIAA state tournament in Division 5 and will play a semifinal at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday morning.

Prey was also named to the All-Defensive Team.

Willfahrt led Auburndale in scoring at 14.5 points per game this season with 32 3-pointers as the Eagles finished third in the Marawood South at 13-3 and ended up 24-4 overall after reaching the Division 4 sectional final.

Wrensch was Stratford’s top scorer at 15.9 points per game as he shot 54 percent from the field and made 21 3-pointers. He also led the team in rebounding (4.2 per game), assists (62) and steals (50).

Warren led the conference-champion Marathon in scoring at 24 points per game while shooting 64 percent from the field, and in rebounding with a Marawood South-best 13.4 per contest.

Marathon’s Tyler Underwood and Drew Love were among the second-team picks, while teammates Cooper Hoeksema and Mason Seehafter earned honorable mention choices.

Newman Catholic also had two honorable mention picks in seniors Jackson Pfender and Eli Gustafson.

Marathon’s Adam Jacobson was named Coach of the Year.

2022-23 All-Marawood Conference South Division Boys Basketball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Grant Warren, jr., Marathon; *Mason Prey, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; *Isaac Seidel, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; *Alex Willfahrt, sr., Auburndale; Ashton Wrensch, sr., Stratford.

Second team: Tyler Underwood, jr., Marathon; Ryan Shaw, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Lucas Yeske, sr., Auburndale; Drew Love, sr., Marathon; Caden Weinfurter, jr., Auburndale.

Honorable mention: Frank Matott, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Nick Leberg, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Mason White Eagle, sr., Auburndale; Evan Scholl, jr., Auburndale; Brett Baumgartner, jr., Edgar; Teegan Streit, jr., Edgar; Mason Seehafer, sr., Marathon; Cooper Hoeksema, jr., Marathon; Jackson Pfender, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Eli Gustafson, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Braeden Schueller, sr., Stratford; Brady Schmidt, jr., Stratford.

All-Defensive Team: Trayton Weber, sr., Auburndale; Tyler Underwood, jr., Marathon; Johnny Seitz, sr., Stratford; Leyton Schuett, so., Edgar; Jack Wedemeyer, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Mason Prey, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic.

Coach of the Year: Adam Jacobson, Marathon.

Player of the Year: Grant Warren, Marathon.