Were you a Cub, Scout or Venturing Leader or a Scout? You probably have a

wealth of experiences from what you learned that you can share with others on

how scouting helped you in your life.

Samoset Council is looking for members to be a part of its Scouting Alumni

Association and with it a National Eagle Scout Association chapter (NESA). Those

interested men and women need not be currently registered in Scouting to join

either group but attaining the Eagle Scout rank is required to join the NESA

chapter.

Interested parties should contact John Paprocki, volunteer alumni director at

jtpaprocki@gmail.com or call 715-675-4245 to be added to the mailing

lists. The group plans several events each year to gather members.

