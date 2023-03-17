Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Eunice E. Dalbec

Eunice E. Dalbec, age 93, of Wausau passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Wellington Place, Wausau.

Eunice was born on August 20, 1929 in Conover, Wisconsin to the late Frank and Florence (Nortwen) Dalbec. She graduated from Wausau High School and went on to work at Winkelmans, Murrays, and Marathon Electric. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ where she was active in the Mother’s Club, Bible Study groups and was an active volunteer. She also enjoyed bowling, going out to eat with friends and shopping.

She is survived by her nephew Richard Dalbec and niece Karen (Gary) Christenson; great nieces Traci (Trey) Eno and Tori (Dave) Anderson and great nephew Todd (Jenn) Dalbec; 4 great-great nephews and niece. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ray Dalbec

Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Rev. Philip Schneider will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the cemetery on Tuesday.

Thank you to the caregivers at Wellington Place and Aspirus Hospice staff for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to the charity of your choice.

Ernest F. Blaubach

Ernest “Ernie” F. Blaubach, 91, Marathon, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston.

He was born March 25, 1931 in Spencer, WI, son of the late Fred and Rachel (Buhrow) Blaubach. On September 9, 1950, he married Carol H. Braunel at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, Marathon. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2022.

Ernie was a dairy farmer and farmed alongside his wife, Carol in Little Chicago for many years. “Ernie’s Experiment Farm” was famous for its meticulous appearance… and miles and miles of white diamond fences. His children learned how to paint… even if it didn’t need it. On this farm, he taught his children the value of hard work… and to do things right, no matter what.

After they retired from milking cows, Ernie operated Ernie’s Heifer Haven, where he raised and sold dairy replacement heifers. He was an avid John Deere Tractor fan. If it was not yellow and green, it would soon be painted that way. Ernie took great pride in his lawn, which was always immaculate, and liked to grow flowers, especially petunias.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed deer hunting (especially bow hunting), listening to country and polka music, and traveling with Carol all over the United States and overseas. They also spent the winter months in Arizona for over 20 years.

Ernie loved his cats and his birthday, which he celebrated every year… for at least a month.

He was a longtime active member of the Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in the Town of Rib Falls, where he was on the Building Committee, past treasurer, on the finance committee, and was the Church President for many years.

Survivors include his two daughters, Nancy (Dan) Mueller of Marshfield and their children, Benjamin, Rachel, Jonathan and Elizabeth; and Suzanne (Gary) Neumann of Antigo and their children, Nicholas, Jacqueline, Kristina and Katee Jo; three sons, Larry Blaubach of Manitowoc and his children, Trina, Travis and Jamie; Steve (Debra) Blaubach of Tomahawk and their children, Nathan, Brittany and Marisa; and Mark (Faye) Blaubach of Wausau and their children, Adam and Justin; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one brother, Ray Blaubach; two sister-in-laws, Betty Patterson (Elroy Blaubach) and Eldine (Alvin) Blaubach; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Carol, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Daniel, George, Elroy and Alvin; and three sisters, Violinda Limberg, Eleanora Schade and Lillian Wenzel.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 206 Hemlock St, Marathon. Rev. Jon Hadler will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Stettin at a later date.

“Mom and Dad are dancing the Blue Skirt Waltz in Heaven.”

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Shirley J. Sackmann

Shirley J. Sackmann, 74, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home after a two-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

She was born April 9, 1948, in Waukesha, daughter of the late Joseph and Dolores (Martin) Magarich. On October 24, 1970, she married Roger Sackmann at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Watertown.

Shirley retired as a food service manager from Rib Mountain Elementary School. She was involved in the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts. She volunteered and worked at many of their camps including Akela’s World Scout Camp, Tesomas Scout Camp, and Camp Del O’Claire. She taught CCD for many years. She also enjoyed spending time gardening, landscaping her big yard, and crafting projects with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Sackmann; children, Todd (fiancé Rayna Bancuk) Sackmann, Diane (Lekneh Workneh) Sackmann, Matt (special friend Jenn Quinn) Sackmann, Brian (Sandy) Sackmann, and Paul (Gretchen) Sackmann; grandchildren, Brecken, Brynn, Jack, Grant, Max, Luke (Samantha), Sam, Amy, Tim, Veronica, Dominic, Reed, Addy, Julia and Keira; great-grandchildren, Parker and Landon; sisters, Dorothy (Tony) Mueller and Sally Smith; brother, Gene (Marlene) Magarich.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Magarich, brother-in-law, Tom Smith and sister-in-law, Susie Magarich.

Shirley’s children would like to thank their dad for the exceptional efforts he made caring for his wife through her illness, making the last few years as special as possible.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Flowers are welcomed, and her family also encourages donations to a charity of your choice that would honor Shirley’s legacy.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jonathan Paulson

Early Thursday morning on March 9, 2023, Leora’s daddy, Jonathan Paulson, Bozeman, MT, formerly of Norrie, Wisconsin left this earth and walked into the arms of Jesus. After fighting valiantly and without complaint, our stubborn and tough as nails husband and father ended his battle with brain cancer. Although Jon and Kristy had only been married just over 4 years, to be loved by him for even that short period of time was a gift. His love will remain and be a constant in Kristy and Leora’s life. Jon was loyal, dependable, thoughtful, and always early to anywhere he planned to be.

Jon was born in Wausau on February 19, 1985 to Bonita and Scott Paulson. Jonathan graduated from Wittenberg Birnamwood High School in 2003 before going on to Northcentral Technical College. He graduated as a paramedic in 2005. From 2006 until 2008, he worked for Beacon Ambulance Service. Following that, he worked for the Ashland Fire Department in Ashland, WI until 2013. In July of 2013, he made the move to Bozeman, MT and served as a part of the Bozeman Fire Department. He found his calling in helping others, despite his own health struggles.

Jon is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Phyllis (Mitchell) Paulson as well as Wallace and Esther (Ostrowski) Brzezinski.

Jon will be dearly missed by his wife, Kristy; daughter, Leora; and parents, Bonita and Scott Paulson, Norrie. He is loved by his sister, Melissa Dubois (Neal); and brother-in-law Billy McClenahan (Courtney). He loved his nieces, Danielle, Evelyn, Vera, and Svea Rosengren, Kinsley Dubois, Chambers McClenahan; and nephew, Patrick Dubois. Nothing brought him more joy than thinking of the perfect gift for them on a birthday or holiday. He was a family man in every sense of the word and was very close to his Mother-in-law Luann Rosengren (Dan) and created a special bond with Kristy’s cousin Timothy Sanderson. Their special bond was their immense love for fishing. He is also survived by many more cousins, aunts and uncles, close friends, and a whole community of firemen and women.

A Memorial Service was held at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman, MT. A local Memorial Service will be held in spring at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. An exact date and times for the service will be announced once they are set by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Susan J. Gauger

Susan J. Gauger, 67, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Waterfall Health of Wausau.

She was born on April 27, 1955 in Wausau to the late Sam and Sue (Dereemer) Davis. Susan grew up in Wausau and graduated from D.C. Everest High School with the class of 1973. Susan will be remembered as very personable, able to connect with people, and always willing to lend a hand no matter what the situation was. In her spare time Susan loved hanging out with her friends, the outdoors, camping, and travel. She had a love for animals especially of Collies. Susan also appreciated classic cars and loved driving her 1978 Trans Am. She worked for over ten years at Lemke Cheese.

Survivors include her son, Darren Gauger (Khalil Gillis) of Wausau; sister, Carol Nelson of Rio; and nieces, Tammy Dawson (Shawn Brown) of Madison, Connie (Todd) Anderson of Madison, and Stacy (Clint) Gilmore of Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Sue Davis; and brother-in-law, Dave Nelson.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Sconni’s Alehouse and Eatery, 1239 Schofield Avenue, Schofield, beginning at 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Evelyn J. Schmidt

Evelyn J. Schmidt, 87, died Saturday, March 11, 2023 under the care of Interim Hospice at Point Manor, Stevens Point.

She was born October 18, 1935 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, daughter of the late Evan and Clara (Dieken) Mierkey.

Survivors include her sons, Robert and Kenneth Tautges; siblings, Mardella Tautges, Edith Schoelzel and Evan Jr. “Bill” (Lisa) Mierkey, many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Mierkey and a sister, Carol Schrieber.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in the Colby Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Athens funeral home.

Rita E. Boyd

It is with heartbreaking devastation that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mom. Rita Ellen Boyd was born to Christine and Joseph Andrys in Wausau, WI on April 15, 1946. She married John Dziak in 1966. Together they had two daughters, Mary and Leslie. They later divorced in the mid 80’s. He preceded her in death in March 2012. She remarried to Robert Litzer and discovered her love for camping, boating, fishing, country music and just being together. He preceded her in death in April 1993. She then met and married the love of her life and soul mate, Charles Boyd. Together they enjoyed woodworking, gardening, countless remodeling projects and pampering their grandchildren. He preceded her in death in December 2020. Since his passing she has enjoyed crocheting, embroidery sewing, swimming, riding her E-bike and traveling.

Our mom was the strongest person we have ever known. Over the years she was dealt many heartaches and hardships. Each time she persevered and rebuilt her life. She will forever be remembered by all that knew her for her strong will, resilience, and tenacity. She was very proud of her family and the life that she built. She was the pillar of our family and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughters Mary (Christopher) Zahn of Mosinee, and Leslie (James) Waterman of Weston. Her grandchildren, Samantha Wengelski, Nicholas (Mychaela) Zahn, Melanie Consolver, Hannah (Dalton) Durst. She is also survived by her two great grandchildren Amanda Wengelski and Finnegan Zahn. She is further survived by her siblings Rachel Heinzen of Mosinee, Robert (Irene) Andrys of Mosinee, Rosaline (Conrad) Gagas of Rosholt, Joseph Jr. (Barbara) of Mosinee and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother Christine (Tomczak), father Joseph Andrys.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield, WI on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 1-4 p.m.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expresses at HonorOne.com

Sylvia E. Herzog

Sylvia E. Herzog passed away on March 3rd 2023 at Aspirus Hospital Wausau. Sylvia was born on January 26 in 1931 to Albert and Seline Wesenick. Sylvia loved gardening and long walks with her furry companion, Corby. Along with her late husband Joe Herzog, Sylvia enjoyed memorable travels to Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia. After retirement Sylvia volunteered her time at Dime and Dollar Thrift Store in Wausau. Sylvia was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran church of Wausau for over 25 years.

Sylvia is survived by her childern Dixie (Jim) Cherek, Dori Meredith both of Wausau, Norman ( Peggy) Laffin Jr. of Dawson Texas. 14 grand children, 19 great grand children, and 6 great great grand children. Sisters Marge Hollman, Evelyn (Bob) Kurth, and Shirley (Lyle) Krueger.

Sylvia was preceeded in death by her husband Joe Herzog, daughters Debbie Bessert and Jill Brown, infant son David Laffin, and grandson Darrin Gutowski. Brothers Eddie, Bernie and Fritz Wesenick.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Palliative Care for all their support and caring.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society are assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS