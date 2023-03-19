Wausau Pilot & Review

Wisconsin women’s hockey is headed to their 10th NCAA national championship appearance where they will face conference rival Ohio State in the 2023 NCAA National Championship game on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota is set for 3 p.m.

Fans can watch the game live on ESPNU where Clay Matvick, AJ Mleczko and Badger Hall of Famer Hilary Knight will be on the call. Fans can also listen to the contest on 100.9 FM with Reid Magnum and Mark Greenhalgh broadcasting live from AMSOIL Arena.

Five things to know:

1. LAST TIME OUT: In dramatic fashion, the Badgers took down the Gophers 3-2 in overtime on Friday night as the border rivals met for the sixth time this season. After two periods of Minnesota leading, Laila Edwards and Sophie Shirley lit the lamp within a minute of one another to give UW the 2-1 lead. The Gophers scored the equalizer with just over a minute left in the third period, forcing overtime. After 16:47 of back and forth overtime play, Caroline Harvey lit the lamp to call the game, sending UW to the championship.



2. CLUTCH KK CAPTURES ALL-AMERICAN HONORS: A day after earning second-team All–America honors, Caroline Harvey showed just why she deserved the award as she scored the overtime-winner against Minnesota to send the Badgers to the NCAA National Championship game. Harvey becomes the 22nd different Badger to collect All-America honors and the first freshman to do so since Meghan Hunter did during the 2000-01 season. Also named the 2023 WCHA Rookie of the year, Harvey’s 39-point season ranks eighth in program history among all rookie skaters and her 13 goals are the fourth most in school history by a blueliner.



3. AGAINST OHIO STATE: The Badgers are 1-3-0 against the Buckeyes this season, last meeting on Feb. 18-19 for the final regular season series at LaBahn Arena. Wisconsin took the first game of the series 6-5, thanks to Kirsten Simms finding the back of the net on a penalty shot in overtime. However, Ohio State was able to split the series with a 3-1 win the next day. UW has taken OSU to overtime twice this season, upsetting the top-ranked Buckeyes once.



4. BADGER FANS TAKE OVER DULUTH: Prior to Sunday’s game, all Badger fans are encouraged to stop by the 310 Pub starting at 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. for a pregame rally. Pom-poms, t-shirts, and more will be provided to fans on a first-come, first-serve basis. The UW Band and Bucky Badger will be in attendance at the event as well. In addition, fans are encouraged to join Bucky Badger and the UW Band at 1 p.m. to welcome the women’s hockey team as they enter AMSOIL Arena for the NCAA “Red Carpet Arrival”.



5. WCHA SHINES BRIGHT: For the second year in a row, the NCAA National Championship game is between two teams from the WCHA, as Wisconsin and Ohio State are set to fight for the title. This comes as no surprise, seeing that three of the four teams in the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four were from the conference. The WCHA consistently paced the NCAA as the top-ranked team throughout the entire season was a member of the conference. With the exception of 2018, at least one team from the WCHA has made it to the national championship game in every year since the NCAA women’s ice hockey tournament began in 2001. Eighteen of the 21 national titles have gone to a team in the WCHA, including six from the Badgers.

Tickets are available through the NCAA website. Fans are encouraged to attend the Badgers’ pep rally on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at 310 Pub in Duluth and also the team’s Red Carpet Arrival at 1 p.m. on Friday at AMSOIL Arena.