Wausau Pilot & Review via University of Wisconsin News Service

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team claimed its record-breaking seventh NCAA title thanks to a thrilling 1-0 win over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena.

Kirsten Simms scored the lone goal for the Badgers (29-10-3) as they upset the No. 1 Buckeyes (33-6-2) in the 2023 NCAA National Championship game. At seven, Wisconsin now holds the most national titles in all of NCAA women’s ice hockey. UW was previously tied with Minnesota at six.

Simms struck first for the Badgers just 6:32 into the first period for her 16th goal of the season thanks to an assist from fellow freshman Claire Enright.

The Badgers had several great chances in the second period, outshooting OSU 11-6, but neither team was able to light the lamp.

After a scoreless third period, the Badgers were named the 2023 NCAA National Champions.

Coach Mark Johnson said the win came down to chemistry.

“The best chance you can give yourself to win these things is to get everybody on the same page,” Johnson said. “We started in September and we had nine and 10 different players that weren’t on the team last year, with the freshmen coming in and the kids coming back that were part of the national team. You want to be in the same boat pushing in the same direction. If you’re willing to do that, you have a chance. No guarantee at the end of the day, but you have to give yourself the best opportunity.”

Cami Kronish stopped all 31 shots she faced to shutout the top-ranked Buckeyes.

“I cannot believe this is my life right now,’ Kronish said. “I think about the past five years and the people I’ve played with…all of my goalie partners that helped make me play the way I do today and the person I am today. I am just so thankful for everyone and everything that’s been a part of my journey. I’m just in disbelief.”

This marks the first time a team has been shutout in a national championship game since the Badgers shutout Minnesota 2-0 in the 2019 NCAA Championship in Hamden, Conn. Five Badgers, including Jesse Compher, Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, Cami Kronish and Kirsten Simms were named to the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament team.

Goalie Cami Kronish was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four following her shutout.