By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

The Politano rink from Ardsley, New York won the women’s competition, and the Mansell rink from Denver, Colo. won the men’s at the USA Curling 2023 National Club Championships Sunday at the Wausau Curling Center.

The Politano rink defeated the Swisshelm rink from Detroit, 8 to 4, completing a 6-2-0 record for the four-day tournament and taking home the gold medal.

The winners laid five in the second end to move into the lead.

The rink included Sere Politano, Megan Stopera, Amber Will, Elizabeth Harmon, and coach Bill Stopera.

The Smith rink from Denver took the bronze medal.

In the men’s division, the Mansell rink defeated the Ward rink from Eau Claire, WI, 5-3 in a close match, to go undefeated throughout the tournament and claim the gold.

On the Mansell team were Elliott Mansell, Aaron Johnson, Simon Jarrett, Cameron Cabrera, and Sean Franey.

The Farbelow rink from St. Paul, MN, won the bronze.

Twenty-four men’s and women’s teams competed in the tournament beginning Thursday evening and curling in pool play through Saturday. Tie-breakers, semi-finals and finals were held Sunday.

Stands at the host club were full of fans every day of the competition, Wausau Curling Club organizers reported. “An eight-end thank you to our volunteers, sponsors, fans, USA Curling, and our competitors, especially our Wausau host club teams,” said Wausau Curling Club president Kim Susens.

“I think everybody had fun on and off the ice. It was definitely good curling.”

Officials from USA Curling added their congratulations and thanks to the Wausau Club and community.

The presenting sponsor was Crystal Finishing Systems Inc. The games were live-streamed on Wausau Area Access Media, sponsored by the Ron and Jan Klimisch Charitable Fund.