Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Events will kick off the 29th year of Concerts on the Square this year on June 7 with a performance by Brass Differential.

The popular 11-week concert series is held Wednesday evenings during the summer months beginning at 6 p.m. on The 400 Block in downtown Wausau. Thousands of people flock to the concerts each week to hear music, eat and drink with friends and enjoy summer nights in downtown Wausau.

Concerts are free of charge with carry-ins allowed. Food trucks are also scheduled throughout the summer. In case of inclement weather, concerts will take place inside Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau with a limited capacity of up to 250 attendees.

2023 Entertainment lineup:

2023 Food Truck schedule:

Weather updates will be posted on Wausau Pilot & Review when necessary and will also appear on the Wausau Events Facebook page.